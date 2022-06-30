Sponsored Content By Mount Union Lumber & Supply

Mount Union Lumber and Supply or MULS located in Mount Union, Pa. is a one-stop shop for contractors and do-it-yourself customers. From Epoxy flooring samples to concrete overlay displays, rental equipment, and heat pumps.

handyman Dwight Rittenhouse chats with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner about something he’s been wanting to share with viewers for over two years! The Mitsubishi Electric heat pump that’s a perfect fit for modular homes.

Heat pump systems are a perfect fit for mobile and manufactured homes due to their extreme energy efficiency. They use a compressor, two copper coils (one indoor and one outdoor), and a liquid refrigerant to pull heat from the surrounding air. This system is ideal for cooling in the summer and for heating in above-freezing temperatures.

The friendly sales staff at Mount Union Lumber & Supply is ready to assist you in finding the best products. Give MULS a call today at 814-542-2981.