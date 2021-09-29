Healthy tailgating tips & recipes with Martin’s

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everybody loves tailgating, and with football season in full swing, many people look forward to tailgating every weekend. Of course it’s fun to meet up with friends and talk about your favorite team, or the big game, and indulge in some delicious game day food and drinks!

Holly Doan, a registered dietitian stopped by to show us some healthy recipes and tips to keep your tailgating spread nutritious, fun and tasty.

For starters Holly recommends choosing some healthy dips — things like hummus, guacamole and fresh salsa are great options and are readily available at your local Giant or Martin’s. “You can substitute greek yogurt for some of your favorite dips that have mayo or sour cream for a healthy alternative,” says Doan.

And when it comes to what we’re dipping in our dip, Holly recommends snacks that are high in fiber and protein that will help keep us full. “When you tailgate, you tend to graze all day, so it’s best to choose things that will fill you up,” says Doan. Holly likes popcorn, nuts, and hippeas for fun snacks to have on hand.

Now tailgating isn’t all about the food, it usually comes with having some beverages. And alcohol can be pretty dehydrating, which can be dangerous if you’re not careful and lead to a headache the next day. “A lot of times people are drinking beer, wine, or seltzers, but it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day. The best rule of thumb is to remember to alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks,” says Doan. Holly suggests having seltzer waters, Zevia, a stevia based soda or fun infused waters.

Septmeber is national fruit and veggies month, which is why Holly recommends making produce the focus of your spread. “Veggies are low in calorie, hydrating, and a source of fiber/antioxidants,” says Doan.

Holly shared a recipe for the perfect side dish to take to your next tailgate a Sweet Potato Tailgate Salad.

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes, washed, peeled, and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed

3 green onions, sliced

1 cup diced red bell pepper

1 cup frozen sweet corn, thawed

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

Honey Dijon Dressing

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions: