Healthy Halloween Treats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Halloween is right around the corner, and there are plenty of opportunities for the kiddos to fill up on candy and sugar! To add some variety and nutritious options into the holiday, try some of these healthy treats!

Holly Doan, the Regional Nutrition Specialist for The GIANT Company has some great suggestions for some fun and festive breakfast, snack and dinner!

For an easy breakfast option Holly created a sheet pan pumpkin pancake, candy corn fruit parfaits and some kiwi monsters.

For a fun dinner idea, try making ghost pizzas! And of course, to get some greens in — Holly made a fun Pumpkin veggie tray!

Another great snack idea to try is Holly’s apple mummies!