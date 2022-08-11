ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Health-O-Rama is returning to Blair County after taking time off during the nation’s Covid-19 pandemic. Health-O-Rama had been a long-time annual event held at the Logan Valley Mall, providing health-related resources to community members.

It’s now coming back at a new location! The Health-O-Rama kicks off Friday, August 12, 2022 in Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona from 10 am-2 pm. This location was selected to reach a greater audience and those living in and around the heart of Altoona!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Candy Holliday from Holliday Events & Consulting and Lori Thompson from the Circle of Life Holistic Health Center in Altoona about the benefits of caring for your mental, physical, and all-over well-being.

This one-day Health expo will provide an opportunity for consumers to learn about new and innovative health care products and services from local businesses and medical professionals along with some hands-on demonstrations.

Thompson also chats about the Circle of Life Holistic Health Center and even gives Rebecca a hand massage!

Circle of Life Inc. provides areas of Central Pennsylvania with “high-quality, cutting-edge holistic health services since 2008.” In their ten years, they have put together a selection of providers in massage therapy, energy work, counseling, and related therapies. They have massage therapies including lymph massage, oncology massage, sports medicine, and sports massage. Physical therapy, detox and nutrition, and energy work. You can meet Lori from the Circle of Life Holistic Health Center at the Health-O-Rama tomorrow from 10 am-2 pm in Heritage Plaza.

For more information and to register for these camps please visit the Health-O-Rama Facebook event page or call 814-502-0719.