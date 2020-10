Halloween isn't just about the kiddos so we've got the guide on what kind of alcoholic beverage goes best with what candy!

The New York Wine and Grape Foundation released ideal pairings for a boozy Halloween. It recommends white wine with Skittles, and red wine with Snickers. For beer lovers, The Growler Guys say that a porter goes best with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. You can also try a Hefeweizen with Twix bars, or brown ale with Kit Kats.