Have a “Snack Chat” with Cookie Monster!

Cookie Monster is all about talking “snacks” with the little ones.

While cookies are his favorite, he also understands the importance of a well-balanced meal and good hygiene. His “Snack Chats” start by encouraging kids to wash their hands.

Sesame Street launched a “Caring For Each Other” initiative in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Free e-books and other materials are being made available through Sesame Street on Apple devices, Google Play, and more.

Catch Cookie Monster’s “Snack Chat” every Tuesday on YouTube and Facebook.