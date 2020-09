Busch Brewery has launched a cold one just for your pooch – “Dog Brew by Busch.”



The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric, and ginger. You can pour the whole can into the water bowl – or use it to soften Fido’s food.



A four-pack sells online for $10. Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.