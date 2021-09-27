Haunted Attractions: Burkett’s Haunted Hayride in Manns Choice

MANNS CHOICE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a spooky attraction to enjoy with the family, take a trip to Burkett’s Haunted Woods and Corn Maze.

Located in Bedford county, the attraction has been operating for a few years in the woods off of Allegheny Road. Thanks to several lit torches, you will be guided through the haunted woods as you walk your way through in anticipation. You will be stopped and spooked several times throughout the way! You never know who you might run into.

This year due to COVID-19, the Burkett’s have decided to remove their hayride portion of the attraction. The woods and corn maze is open every weekend in October. You can visit the attraction on Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets to the attraction can be purchased online.

Glow sticks are available for kids to wear throughout the attraction. When actors see the sticks, they will know to take it easy on the little ones.

Burkett’s Haunted Hayride is located at 6995 Allegheny Road in Manns Choice.