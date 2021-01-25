Hasselhoff sells his replica K.I.T.T. at auction

David Hasselhoff auctioned off his K.I.T.T. Knight Rider car for $300,000 Monday morning.

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am styled after the iconic car used in his 1980s television series “Knight Rider” brought in some big bucks. The vehicle is similar to the K.I.T.T. car used by his character Michael Knight in the television series — but it was not used in the production, and this version of the car does not talk.

Hasselhoff is auctioning many items in his personal collection. A portion of proceeds from the auction will go to Hasselhoff’s charitable organizations, including Global Mobility, a non-profit that provides free wheelchairs and mobility assistance to individuals with disabilities.