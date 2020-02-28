Harry Styles to bring “Harryween” to NYC

Singer Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” concert schedule will now include two Halloween – themed shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.



He’s calling it “Harryween.”

The shows are scheduled for October 30th and 31st, and the pop star wants fans to dress in costume.

His opening act will be Canadian country star Orville Peck. Styles also has three dates at Madison Square Garden in July, but those shows are already sold out.

Tickets for Harryween go on sale March 6th. Styles’ world tour starts in April in the U.K.