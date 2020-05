Actor Rupert Grint, best known for his role in Harry Potter as Ron Weasley is a new dad.



The 31-year-old and his long-time girlfriend, actress Georgia Groome, welcomed a baby girl to the world.

Grint was recently seen thanking a mid-wife during a virtual chat on the “One World: Together at Home” television special in the U.K. He had previously joked if he ever had a son, he probably would not name him “Ron” after his “Harry Potter” character.