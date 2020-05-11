Happy Valley’s Got Talent would have held their 10th annual event this year back in April, but the Coronavirus Pandemic forced them to cancel. Instead, they are hosting a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, May 12 at 7pm.

The talent show event is the signature fundraiser for the Tides Program in Centre County that helps families through grief. Tides does this by conducting peer support groups, community outreach, as well as conducting research and helping families find the resources they need. For more information on the work of the Tides Program, check out their website.

During the live event, viewers can donate to Tides through Centre Gives. With the donation, they can comment their vote for their favorite performers.

“Happy Valley’s Got Talent Goes Virtual” can be see on the Tides Program’s Facebook Page as well was the Happy Valley’s Got Talent Page.