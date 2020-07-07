Happy 80th Birthday, Ringo!

Happy birthday to Ringo Starr! The iconic Beatles’ drummer turns 80 today.



Starr was born Richard Starkey Jr. on July 7, 1940 in Liverpool, England. The nickname “Ringo” came from his habit of wearing numerous rings.

He became the drummer for The Beatles in August 1962 just months before “Beatlemania” hit the UK and eventually the United States.

Starr started his annual “Peace and Love” birthday celebration in 2008 in Chicago. In honor of the day — he asks people around the world to take a moment at noon for peace and love.