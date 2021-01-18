Happiness Expert talks positive shifts in household dynamics due to the pandemic

As we enter 2021, many are speculating about when life will return to normal. But experts say COVID-19 has forever changed the world already, including life at home.

A new survey has found that 53% of U.S. adults surveyed are spending on average an extra 7.4 hours at home each day, equating to over two extra days at home per week. This has created positive shifts in dynamics in households, which experts predict could remain for the long-term.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Meik Wiking, the CEO of The Happiness Research Institute and a New York Times Bestselling author about keeping these happiness trends in the home after the pandemic subsides.