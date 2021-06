Sarah Vogel is an artist from Altoona, Pa with a passion for creating, painting, and sharing her work with others. She creates handcrafted clay earrings that are perfect for any outfit or occasion. There is definitely something for everyone in this collection!

You can find Sarah’s earrings at these local shops in the 814: Humble & Kind Boutique, The 31:25 Boutique, LaVintage Decor, and Lightning Bug Gift Co.

Sarah also sells her work on Etsy.