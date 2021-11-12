Hand clapping, foot tapping, high energy dancing with The Horseshoe Cloggers!

The Horseshoe Cloggers is a non-profit, hand clapping, foot tapping, high energy dance group that rehearses Monday nights in Newry, Pa. They provide entertainment for all ages with dance routines performed to a variety of musical selections.

The dancers range in age from 4 to 84! Instructor Tracie Madden says the group loves sharing this modernized version of an old style dance with people all across Central PA.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner also got a chance to chat with group members Krista Maola and Judy Schirmacher about how they got involved with clogging. Shirmacher has been dancing with The Horseshoe Cloggers for 27-years! For more information on enrolling in classes or having the dance group perform at your next event, click here.

Don’t forget to check out the Christmas Family Fun in Downtown Bedford on December 4, 2021 where The Horseshoe Cloggers will be dancing from 4:30PM-5:30PM. It’s sure to be a great time!