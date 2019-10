It's called the Sloomoo Institute and it's the newest instagram-friendly pop-up to hit New York. It's an immersive, 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime!  There's a sticky lake walk, a slime slingshot, and you might even get slimed.

The idea, its backers say, is simple: To spread joy and slime's powers of rejuvenation and relaxation.