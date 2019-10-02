Halloween cocktails with Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine and Spirits stopped by Studio 814 to show us some spooky Halloween cocktails. Plus, a bottle a wine that tells a spooky story through your phone! Check them out in the video above!
Cocktail Recipes:
Bat-Tito Bite – October’s Cocktail of the Month (batch recipe)
1 c Tito’s Handmade Vodka
2 c blood orange soda
¾ c pomegranate juice
½ c sparkling mineral water
¼ c simple syrup
4 Tbsp fresh lime juice
5 lime wheels
Chill all ingredients, then combine in a large bowl. Serve in rocks glasses filled with ice.
Jekyll & Gin
3 oz Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin
½ oz fresh lemon juice
1 tsp Rose’s Grenadine
Tonic water
Combine first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water.
Wine Selections:
19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine (PLCB item #2460)
Michael David Winery Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon (PLCB item #8250)