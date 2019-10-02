Halloween cocktails with Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine and Spirits stopped by Studio 814 to show us some spooky Halloween cocktails. Plus, a bottle a wine that tells a spooky story through your phone! Check them out in the video above!

Cocktail Recipes:

Bat-Tito Bite – October’s Cocktail of the Month (batch recipe)

1 c Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 c blood orange soda

¾ c pomegranate juice

½ c sparkling mineral water

¼ c simple syrup

4 Tbsp fresh lime juice

5 lime wheels

Chill all ingredients, then combine in a large bowl. Serve in rocks glasses filled with ice.

Jekyll & Gin

3 oz Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin

½ oz fresh lemon juice

1 tsp Rose’s Grenadine

Tonic water

Combine first three ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water.

Wine Selections:

19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine (PLCB item #2460)

Michael David Winery Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon (PLCB item #8250)