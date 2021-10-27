Halloween Charcuterie with the Gourmet Girl

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to make your next Halloween party even spookier with these adorable charcuterie tips from Amanda Cruz of the Gourmet Girl.

“Less is more. Look for simple touches that you can add whether it’s with the food or the way you’re serving the food,” says Cruz. Amanda has some clever ways to add some nice festive touches to her display. “I used some fun cookie cutters to add some candy corn or blueberries — really anything that will fit inside of them,” says Cruz. Amanda recommends building your creations with some fun decorations like toy spiders, or decorative skeleton hands, and even fun towels to lay underneath.

Building a charcuterie is all about building nice flavor combinations like meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and acids. “I think there’s a little something for everyone. Not everyone wants all of the meat or all of the cheese so it kind of balances it all out. Snacks and grazing have turned into lighter meals or heavier snacks these days when people get together so it allows for everyone to have a little something,” says Cruz.

Amanda creates grazing tables for weddings and events and even individual charcuterie boxes and cups.