Hair & beauty tricks, DIY face masks for glowing skin, and more!

This year – holiday gifting has a new jingle. At the top of everyone’s list? Finding creative ways to self-care at home.

Beauty expert and New Beauty Magazine editor Sarah Eggenberger is teaming up with celebrity hairstylist Diane Cole Stevens, a DC salon owner with famous clientele like Cicely Tyson, Macie Williams, and Sunny Hostin to chat skin and hair trends, tips, and tricks. From fuller hair to do-it-yourself body scrubs, these ladies will give you the latest “life hacks!”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Eggenberger and Cole Stevens about feeling fabulous and how to achieve these glamorous looks.

DIY mask to leave your face glowing = mix Greek yogurt & turmeric powder. Leave on for 5-10 minutes, then rinse.



DIY hydrating body scrub = mix brown sugar, honey, & olive oil. Apply all over body and wash off in the shower!