Gwyneth Paltrow to auction off dress for COVID-19 relief efforts

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to let her fans know that she plans to auction off a very special item for charity. That item is the hand-beaded Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 72nd Academy Awards in 2000.

The money raised will go to various charities, including Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and America’s Food Fund.

It’s all part of the charity fundraiser, the “All in Challenge,” which is spreading throughout Hollywood amid the global devastation caused by the Coronavirus.