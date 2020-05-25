Guess he had his “Whiskey Glasses” on! Morgan Wallen arrested for public intoxication in Nashville

Country music singer Morgan Wallen is apologizing following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

The 27-year-old country singer was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.

“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen tweeted. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”

Wallen said on Twitter that he and some friends were “horse-playing” after a few bar stops. He also tweeted a picture of himself and Kid Rock with the caption “fresh out.”