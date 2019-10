Travis McCabe from Greenbean Coffee stopped by Studio 814 to make their “Jack-O-Lantern” drink.

The drink is available hot or frozen. The flavor is pumpkin mixed toasted marshmallow. For Halloween they are giving out candy. On Altoona’s “Trick or Treat” Night, Greenbean will be offering free hot chocolate or coffee for anyone in a costume.

Greenbean Coffee is located on 720 6th Avenue in Altoona between the 7th and 8th Street Bridges.