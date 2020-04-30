Greenbean Coffee opens drive-thru starting May 1!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Greenbean Coffee in Altoona is reopening their drive-thru beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

According to owner Travis McCabe, the coffee house has changed their drive-thru to meet safety and social distancing guidelines while making it a quicker process. Staff members will me taking orders while equipped with masks and gloves outside on tablets. The orders are being relayed inside with assigned order numbers and will be delivered out to you.

Greenbean is also beginning a free lunch program that runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that includes a sandwich, chips, water, and apple slices. They say it’s to make sure those in need in the community are able to get a meal. Meals can be picked up at the rear of the shop.

In addition to the meal program, Greenbean is also starting a food pantry table in the back of the shop. People can donate by dropping items off through the drive thru or by giving them a call.

Online ordering and pick-up is also available by heading to their website.