Greenbean Coffee House’s Random Act of Kindness with McAbee’s Super Subs

Owners of McAbee’s Super Subs were surprised to be recipients of Greenbean Coffee House’s “Random Act of Kindness.” In an effort to shine light on local, deserving businesses, Greenbean “ambushes” a store to present them with muffins and coffee.

