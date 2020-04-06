Greek chocolatier makes chocolate bunnies with masks and gloves

A pastry chef in Greece wanted to bring some joy in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Marios Papadopoulos created chocolate bunnies wearing face masks and gloves.

He said he wanted to bring a “sweet tone to these grey days we are living through.” Some of the bunnies, Papadopoulos said, represent doctors who conquered the Coronavirus with the vaccine.

With the country in lockdown, Greek’s most popular religious holiday, Orthodox Easter, on April 19, 2020 will be a subdued affair — without the usual grand religious church rituals and ceremonies, or huge lamb skewering feasts outdoors attended by friends and family.

Greece currently has 1,735 Coronavirus cases and 73 deaths.