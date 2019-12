Santa Claus appeared on Rio’s famous Copacabana Beach riding a jet ski to the joy of dozens of children who are all cancer patients undergoing various treatments.

The fifth annual event organized by Rio de Janeiro’s military firefighters and the Friends Association of Children with Cancer brought hope and joy before Christmas to the children who spent part of the day at the iconic beach.



Some 300 children welcomed Santa Claus who distributed gifts to them after his jet ski beach arrival.