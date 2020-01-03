GREAT VIDEO: Cat interrupts Monk’s New Year’s prayers

A Thai temple cat’s bid for affection during solemn Buddhist prayers for the new year was enough to test the patience of a monk trying to maintain his concentration.

Video of the saffron-robed monk gently trying to push away the cat who crawled into his lap during the five-hour-long prayers delighted those who saw the footage on Facebook.



After several attempts to repel the cat — who climbed up his robe, kneaded his shoulder and blocked the view to his scripture book — the monk finally gave up and started petting the furry intruder.