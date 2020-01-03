1  of  2
Breaking News
Body found in Huntingdon County apartment, State Police on scene Police: 1 dead after car drives into Blair County building

GREAT VIDEO: Cat interrupts Monk’s New Year’s prayers

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Thai temple cat’s bid for affection during solemn Buddhist prayers for the new year was enough to test the patience of a monk trying to maintain his concentration.

Video of the saffron-robed monk gently trying to push away the cat who crawled into his lap during the five-hour-long prayers delighted those who saw the footage on Facebook.

After several attempts to repel the cat — who climbed up his robe, kneaded his shoulder and blocked the view to his scripture book — the monk finally gave up and started petting the furry intruder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss