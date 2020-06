The Grateful Dead is releasing a line of vegan deodorant. Thankfully, the products don’t smell like your typical outdoor music festival. Instead, the line features scents like rose, lavender and juniper.

Surviving members of The Grateful Dead created the deodorant with North Coast Organics.

With the band’s iconic thunderbolt on the packaging, the deodorant comes in five different scents including skull and roses and sunshine. They’re 100% natural, vegan, and made with edible ingredients.