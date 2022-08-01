BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sarah Baumbach, Owner of Gracie Lou, stops by Studio 814 to chat about the grand opening of her new “boutique for littles.” Gracie Lou offers clothing for newborns through 6T youth size, accessories, toys, gifts, and nursery decor.

Inspired by her 5-year-old niece Grace and her 6-year-old nephew Lou, Gracie Lou is all about family.

“Shopping local is something that’s always been important to me,” says Baumbach. “So when I think about how can I impact the future of my family? It’s getting into the community and offering things I have a love of or that I can offer my expertise in.”

The ribbon cutting for Gracie Lou in Bedford, Pa. is Friday, August 5th at 12 pm. On Saturday, stop by with the kiddos for caricature artist Anthony Pater from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, activities, promotions, a lemonade stand, and more!

Start here with a FREE coloring page! Bring the completed coloring page to Gracie Lou during the Grand Opening for an extra discount!



