ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local organization aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse is set to host one of their largest fundraisers of the year, the Purple Purse Event. Family Services Incorporated is selling tickets now for the event on May 18th.

This is the 5th year for the annual event, and folks can attend both in person and virtually. The event includes dinner, a cash bar, 50/50 drawing, purple purse auction, lottery tree & basket raffles.

Tickets can be purchased and picked up at the Family Services Incorporated main office or by visiting their Handbid site here. In-person admission is $35 a person or a table of 8 for $280.

Family Services Incorporated is located at 2022 Broad Ave in Altoona.