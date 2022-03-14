TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On the weekend of March 18th, 19th and 20th, when you step into the borough of Tyrone — you’re Irish! That’s according to Sue Griep who works does Events & Promotions for Tyrone. Sue has been working for years to bring the folks to the community of Tyrone for the Irish Heritage Festival.

The town of Tyrone is decked out for the community to explore, and there so many events and activities for people to enjoy.

“Yes, the flags are all up. We have the blarney stone is in the middle of town. I mean, we just we just have a great time. It it’s it’s such a fun event that we like to showcase our town and welcome everybody to to share in our fun,” Griep said.

“People can check out various vendors, between the craft and the food, You’re going to be able to taste and experience whatever you your heart desires, says Griep.

The Horseshoe Cloggers are a group of women that come together every week to share their passion for clogging. The team practices every Monday night in Newry, and they enjoy performing together at community events throughout the year.

The ladies are set to perform at the Tyrone Irish Heritage Festival on March 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. They’re performing an hour long show with a set of 16 songs. “Well, last last fall, we had a few performances. Yes, but this is our first one this year. And this is the first time we’ve gone to this festival. So this is a really exciting for us,” Clogger, Tracie Madden says.

The Horseshoe Cloggers stopped by Studio 814 to give the community a sneak peak of their performance of “1, 2, 3, 4” by Alan Doyle.