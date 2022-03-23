TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Gardners Candies Easter is right around the corner, so naturally, we stopped by one of the best places you can go for candy — Gardners Candies.

We spoke with the packing supervisor for the main facility in Tyrone, Sherry Waite about the candy operation during this time of the year. “We were making bash eggs with pretzels and jelly beans,” says Waite.

Now if you aren’t familiar with what a bash egg is, it’s a large, hollow egg that is filled with delicious treats inside. Each bash egg comes with a little mallet so people can “bash” the egg. The eggs make great gifts and are a fun novelty for families to crack open when they’re eating at the table. When you bust open the egg. everyone can have a piece of the egg or the fun treats inside. “You can also get them with Peanut Butter Meltaways,” says Waite. Each egg is decorated in more chocolate, and cute little Easter figures.

The operation at Gardners Candies is extensive. If you can imagine, Easter is one of their biggest holidays because everyone loves a chocolate bunny at Easter! And of course Gardners carries the bunnies, but they have so many other amazing varieties and treats that they create at their facility. Sherry says she enjoys getting to show off her creative side through her job at the factory. “I love getting to decorate them [candies] and picking out the different colors,” says Waite.

Gardners also makes a Easter bombs, which make a perfect addition to an Easter basket. All you have to do is plop one of the bombs into a cup of warm milk, and let the bomb work! The warm liquid will melt the chocolate giving you a decadent cup of hot chocolate.

“We also make Easter bucket pails that are filled with different items, we make Easter baskets, we make solid chocolate bunny molds and bite sized eggs,” says Waite.

Stop by your local Gardners Candies to pick up all of your Easter needs. You can find a full list of Gardners locations by heading to their website here.