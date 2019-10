The live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp” is set to debut on Disney Plus next month and there’s a new trailer to get fans excited.

The original animated classic was released in 1955. More than 60 years later, the remake features actual rescue dogs to create the action.

Filmmakers added in effects to make them speak. Of course the story-line is the same, two dogs find romance over a plate of spaghetti.

“Lady and the Tramp” releases on Disney Plus on November 12.