Grab a friend, and spend a ‘crafternoon’ or evening with Gilda Jagger Studios

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Grab your gal pals for two fun events in one day at the Bavarian Aid Society in Altoona on Saturday, November 6th with Gilda Jagger Studios. The Wood Painting “Crafternoon” starts at 1PM and takes about 2 to 2.5 hours. Then catch up with friends over drinks and snacks before the Beach Glass Art Night kicks off around 5:30PM-6:30PM.

The Bavarian Cafe will offer a full menu during the evening class for anyone interested. There will also be a cocktail waitress for both events or you can bring snacks for your group if you would like.



Sign up for the event at www.GildaJagger.com. You can even score a coupon if you sign up for both events! Join Doreen Agnew for a great day of art, fun, and memories.