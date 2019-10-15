“Good morning, Charlie..” again! Re-boot machine continues with Charlie’s Angels

A new trailer for a new charlie’s angels reboot has been released.

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight.

In banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.