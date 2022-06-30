ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Joe Fagnani, Chairperson for Service Paws of Central PA, and Sharon Moore, a diabetic who received her service dog, Waffles, thanks to the non-profit — SPCP. Moore says she doesn’t know how she lived without the help of a service dog for so long. Waffles also helps her with her PTSD, anxiety, and panic attacks. When Moore is having panic or anxiety issues, her service dog puts gentle pressure on her chest.

Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) is a non-profit, non-residential, community-based organization, founded in 2011 by Ms. Leslie Kelly. All members of the SPCP Advisory Board are volunteers. SPCP was established with the goal of “helping individuals financially obtain a service dog and/or helping defray extraordinary veterinary costs for those currently using a service dog.” A service dog can be upwards of $30,000 for someone.

Join Service Paws of Central PA for their PAWing IT FOREward Golf Tournament at the Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg, Pa. on Wednesday, July 20th. Proceeds go to Service Paws of Central Pennsylvania and will help many more people with disabilities obtain service dogs.

The organization’s goal is to sponsor at least ten dogs this year which will cost over $100,000.

It’s $125 per person or $440 for a team of four. This includes green fees, cart, gold swag bag, beverages, lunch, dinner, and more! Courtesy Motors is offering a new car for the first hole-in-one on the green!

Register today at servicepawsofcentralpa.org or call Joe Fagnani at 814-940-0270.