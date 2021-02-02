Go Red For Women! Raising awareness for the American Heart Association

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association is spreading awareness for heart disease.

Friday, February 5 is National Wear Red Day and they are asking folks to wear read and post a picture on social media with the hashtag #WearRedAndGive. Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and the American Heart Association says most risk factors are preventable including smoking, unhealthy diet, and inactive lifestyle.

This year, Go Red For Women Blair County nominated seven Women of Impact, including our very own Christy Shields, to lead their teams to raise awareness and reach fundraising goals. More information can be found on the Go Red website.