Go on a space adventure at the Neil Armstrong Planetarium

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tucked away in the back of the Altoona Area High School lies the Neil Armstrong Planetarium. It’s a place where students, kids, and the general public can go for a space adventure right here in Altoona. “You can come in and enjoy a bunch of different classes — we’ve done them on Night Sky Study, Popular Conspiracies, Extraterrestrial Life, The Mystery of the Apollo Missions and we now offer the classes in person and virtually as well,” says Planetarium Director Jim Krug.

The director of the planetarium, Jim Krug says learning about space is important. “Deep down inside I think people — I think as a civilization we have an inherit longing to know and understand what else is out there,” says Krug.

Jim Krug also teaches courses at the high school in Astronomy. “Part of the reason that we have such an extraterrestrial focus here at the planetarium is I tell the students that I think they are going to be among the first generation students that knows for certain that were not alone out there in the universe,” says Krug. “I don’t think what were doing here is all that wild, I just think we’re a couple years ahead of the game.”