Glow Golfing coming to Bedford!

BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — What’s better than golfing during the day? Golfing at night!

Downtown Bedford Inc. is holding a Glow Golf event at the Bedford Elks Country Club on Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m.! Tickets cost $45 but are limited availability. The cost covers the nine holes of golf, use of cart and equipment, hot dogs and s’mores, and a ton of fun!

The money goes to Downtown Bedford Inc.’s mission of attracting people to local businesses, beautifying the community, and putting on events. Tickets can be purchased at the State Farm sponsor location offices of Michael Meehan and Matt Randall in Bedford as well as the Bedford Elks. Registration for Glow Golf begins at 8 p.m.!