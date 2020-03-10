Glitz, Glam, & More! Snag a FREE prom dress from The Glass Slipper Project!

Melanie Shildt, Executive Director of United Way of Blair County, tells Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy all about the Glass Slipper Project!

Stop by the gown distribution center in the Logan Valley Mall (the 2nd level across from the food court) in Altoona on Friday March 13 at 4pm and Saturday March 14 at 10am.

There are absolutely no income guidelines. All high school students are welcome. Plus, prom day hair styles will be provided by the Salon Professional Academy for all girls who find a dress at The Glass Slipper Project!