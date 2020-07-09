“Glee” actress Naya Rivera reportedly drowned in Southern California Lake

“Glee” actress Naya Rivera has reportedly drowned at Lake Piru in southern California. As of 6:00pm EST the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released that investigators believe Rivera drowned in a tragic accident.

They say Rivera came to the lake Wednesday and rented a boat with a young child.

About three hours later, another boater discovered the child onboard, asleep and alone..authorities say the child had a life vest on and an adult life vest was found on the boat.

The “Glee” star has a 4-year-old son. Local media is reporting that her son was the child found on the boat.

