CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Northern Cambria man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a man's makeshift camp, helped himself to food and beer, and made a bed on the floor.

On Oct. 24, Northern Cambria police arrived at the 2600 block of Philadelphia Avenue following a report of a "completed burglary." The property owner said he had two sheds, one of which he converted into a small camp, according to the affidavit.