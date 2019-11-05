“Girls” star reveals she has chronic disease

Lena Dunham, the creator and star of the HBO series “Girls” revealed she’s dealing with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes — a chronic disease affecting the joints and skin.



Dunham posted the announcement on social media in response to the publication of a paparazzi photo showing her walking with a cane.



She wrote – “For years, I resisted doing anything that would make my physical situation easier, insisting that a cane would ‘make things weird.'” Dunham has shared details about her health before, including her weight gain, hysterectomy, mental health issues and endometriosis.