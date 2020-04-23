Girls practice tennis on rooftop in Italy!

Two young girls in Italy took their tennis games to a new heights, literally.

The girls, Vittoria and Carola, managed a 12-shot rally featuring forehands and backhands on their rooftops.

One of the girl’s dad’s captured the footage because her coach asked players to share video of their training at home.

Naturally, a few balls during the practice didn’t make it across and bounced down onto a private road below where the girls’ fathers put them in plastic bags and then the girls reeled up the tennis balls with fishing poles.