Girl Power! Check out 2019’s “People of the Year”

People Magazine has announced its People of the Year with an all-female power squad: Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift.

Here are just a few of their achievements of the past year:

J-Lo turned 50, had a blockbuster music tour, and will be appearing in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jennifer Aniston co-produced a movie for Apple TV called “The Morning Show,” and critics are calling it one of the best performances of her career.

Michelle Obama became the best-selling memoirist and the audio version of her book was nominated for a Grammy.

Last but not least, Taylor Swift’s album ‘Lover’ became 2019’s best-selling record in just one week.

