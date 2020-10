Becca Parrish from Becca’s Baked Goods stopped by the 814 Kitchen to show off some of her new creations. She shows us how she makes her homemade S’more Rolls! Parrish has also been baking up Apple Cinnamon Rolls and Oreo Rolls.

If you’d like to try any of her delicious sweet treats, check out The Clay Cup, McAbee’s Super Subs, and Alto Markets — all located right in the 814.