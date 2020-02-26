Gif jokes with limited edition PB jars

It’s a Gif for Jif!



The popular peanut butter brand is releasing a jar featuring the name spelled with a “G” instead of a “J.” It’s a partnership with Giphy — the popular Gif search engine.

The jar even defines “Gif” – animated, looping images.

It also asserts that the word should be pronounced with a hard “G,” not a soft one. However, Steve Wilhite, the creator of the Gif, has said it should be a soft “G.”

Despite Wilhite’s clarification, the debate still rages over how to pronounce the word.

“Gif” stands for graphics interchange format. The limited edition jars are on sale for ten dollars on Amazon.