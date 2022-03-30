HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local organization is looking to take donated non-perishable food items off your hands to benefit area families. The GFWC Hollidaysburg Women’s Club is hosting a drive thru food drive on Saturday April 2, 2022 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The drive will be held at the Hollidaysburg Area Jr High School parking lot on Hewitt Street.

The organization is looking for food items, paper products, personal hygiene items, and cleaning products.

The donations will benefit the American Rescue Workers Food Pantry, the Gloria Gates Memorial Foundation and the Tiger Backpack Program.

If you are unable to swing by the food drive this weekend, be sure to stop by the Hollidaysburg YMCA, Hollidaysburg library or the Hollidaysburg Schools to drop off a donation in a drop box. The boxes will be out until the end of the week.

To learn more about the GFWC Hollidaysburg Area Women’s Club visit the website here.