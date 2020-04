Wendy’s is giving away free food — “nugs instead of hugs.”



The fast food chain took to Twitter to tell people they can score free chicken nuggets Friday April 24, 2020.

Wendy’s says it wanted to do something good after seeing the outpouring of love during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-thru customers can get a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy nuggets, and they don’t have to buy anything!